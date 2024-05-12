DEBUT! Hyundai Unveils Next Palisade In Korea. RATE IT SPIES!

Hyundai unveiled the second-generation Palisade in Korea today, introducing a unique seating configuration to cater to local regulations. The new model includes a 3+3+3 seating arrangement, featuring a bench seat in the first row as shown in promotional images. This nine-passenger version allows the vehicle to access bus-only lanes on Korean expressways—a benefit regulated for vehicles with a seating capacity of nine or more and carrying at least six passengers. This strategic design choice not only enhances the Palisade's appeal in the domestic market by offering increased seating flexibility but also provides practical advantages in terms of traffic navigation. The introduction of this model reflects Hyundai's attention to local consumer needs, aiming to provide convenience and efficiency for families and larger groups traveling together in urban environments where traffic congestion is common.



