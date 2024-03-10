DEBUT: IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? 2025 Ford Expedition. RATE IT.

The 2025 Ford Expedition emerges as a significant update in Ford's lineup of SUVs, showcasing a blend of advanced technology, enhanced performance, and thoughtful design for family convenience. This model introduces a striking exterior with what Ford describes as the "strong man" look, highlighted by distinctive daytime running lights that create a winged motif, emphasizing its width and presence. Inside, the Expedition boasts a revolutionary 24-inch dash display, which integrates traditional instrumentation with navigation and other digital functions, all within the driver's line of sight to enhance safety and usability.



Performance-wise, the 2025 Expedition steps up with a more powerful base engine, particularly in the new Tremor off-road trim, where the turbo V6 engine delivers up to 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the more potent options in its class. This model not only promises brisk acceleration but also maintains Ford's reputation for robust towing capabilities, though it might be slightly edged out in steering feedback compared to competitors like the Chevy Tahoe.



Innovative features like the split tailgate and a power-sliding center console add layers of practicality, catering to the needs of modern families with an emphasis on space utilization and ease of access. The Ford Digital Experience infotainment system, built on Google's software, further integrates technology with everyday vehicle use, offering wireless connectivity, over-the-air updates, and even the capability for rear passengers to engage with entertainment options.









We know how important it is to families to have the right vehicle for their lifestyle. That’s why we’ve loaded the all-new Ford Expedition SUV w/ features to make every day life more convenient & comfortable. New to the Expedition is the @Ford Digital Experience and we've… pic.twitter.com/xbAQrNKYhm — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) October 4, 2024











