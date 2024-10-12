DEBUT! If Audi Made A 1000HP R8 SEDAN? The Huawei Maextro S800. RATE IT!

The Huawei Maextro S800 is a luxury electric sedan that marks Huawei's ambitious entry into the high-end automotive market, in collaboration with JAC Motors. Unveiled in late November 2024, it targets the ultra-luxury segment, competing directly with brands like Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The S800 boasts impressive dimensions, with a length of 5,480 mm, making it one of the largest sedans on Chinese roads. It features a dual-tone design, a starry sky roof, and a three-screen cockpit, among other premium touches. The vehicle offers both EREV (Extended-Range Electric Vehicle) and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) options, with power outputs up to 1005 hp for the EREV variant. Pre-sales began with a hefty price tag ranging from $137,870 to $206,950, and the car has already garnered significant interest, with over 2000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours. The S800 aims to redefine luxury in the electric vehicle space, emphasizing advanced technology and opulent design.



RATE IT!











The Huawei Maextro S800 EREV has 1005 hp, the EV has 851 hp.



Maextro is a new Chinese NEV-brand owned by tech-giant Huawei under its HIMA subsidiary, and manufactured by a joint venture between HIMA and JAC Motors.



Brand: Huawei > HIMA > Maextro.

Manufacturing: HIMA-JAC.



The… pic.twitter.com/NLQwgVmYPq — Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) December 9, 2024



