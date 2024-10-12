DEBUT! If Audi Made A 1000HP R8 SEDAN? The Huawei Maextro S800. RATE IT!

The Huawei Maextro S800 is a luxury electric sedan that marks Huawei's ambitious entry into the high-end automotive market, in collaboration with JAC Motors. Unveiled in late November 2024, it targets the ultra-luxury segment, competing directly with brands like Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The S800 boasts impressive dimensions, with a length of 5,480 mm, making it one of the largest sedans on Chinese roads. It features a dual-tone design, a starry sky roof, and a three-screen cockpit, among other premium touches. The vehicle offers both EREV (Extended-Range Electric Vehicle) and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) options, with power outputs up to 1005 hp for the EREV variant. Pre-sales began with a hefty price tag ranging from $137,870 to $206,950, and the car has already garnered significant interest, with over 2000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours. The S800 aims to redefine luxury in the electric vehicle space, emphasizing advanced technology and opulent design.
