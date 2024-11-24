DEBUT! Kia UNWRAPS The 2025 EV5 GT Line In Guangzhou. Are YOU A FAN Or A FOE?

Kia’s new EV5 GT Line variant brings a sporty flair that appeals to enthusiasts looking for an electric vehicle with performance-focused styling and features. The GT Line stands out with its black-themed aesthetic, including a front fascia accented by blackened elements and 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels that exude dynamism.



Inside, the GT Line emphasizes sporty luxury, featuring a three-spoke, flat-bottom sports-style steering wheel that enhances the driving experience. The premium Harman Kardon audio system ensures superior sound quality, turning every journey into an immersive experience.



Under the hood, the GT Line boasts a dual-motor four-wheel-drive system delivering a maximum power of 233 kW (316 hp), translating into swift acceleration and agile handling. The vehicle offers a range of 580 kilometers (360 miles), catering to long-distance travelers, while its fast-charging capability allows the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in just 27 minutes.











