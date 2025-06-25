DEBUT! Mercedes Concept GT XX Roars In: 1,341 HP, 223 MPH, and a V8 Hum in Electric Form!

The Mercedes-AMG Concept GT XX marks a bold leap into the future of high-performance electric vehicles, debuting with the innovative AMG.EA platform. This sleek prototype boasts an astonishing drag coefficient of 0.198 cd, optimizing aerodynamics for efficiency and speed. Powered by an 800V electrical architecture, it supports ultra-fast 850-kW charging, minimizing downtime and maximizing performance. The tri-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain delivers a staggering 1,341 horsepower, propelling the Concept GT XX to a top speed of 223 mph, redefining electric supercar capabilities.



Adding to its allure, the vehicle features a simulated V8 soundtrack, blending nostalgic engine roar with cutting-edge electric silence, ensuring an emotive driving experience. The AMG.EA underpinnings provide a robust foundation, integrating advanced battery technology and structural rigidity for superior handling and responsiveness. This concept showcases Mercedes-AMG’s commitment to electrified performance, merging sustainability with uncompromised power. While still a prototype, the Concept GT XX signals the brand’s vision for the future, where electrified supercars rival traditional combustion giants. With its blend of record-breaking specs and innovative design, the GT XX sets a new benchmark for what electric performance can achieve, captivating enthusiasts worldwide.











The Mercedes-AMG Concept GT XX makes its debut with AMG.EA underpinnings, a drag coefficient of 0.198 cd, 800V technologies, 850-kW charging, a simulated V8 soundtrack, as well as a 1,341 hp tri-motor, AWD powertrain. In addition, the prototype can travel up to speeds of 223 mph. pic.twitter.com/LxfPl2KkYC — GearheadCole ?? (@cole_marzen) June 25, 2025



This is the electric future of AMG!

CONCEPT AMG GT XX#BeInspiredByTheDolceVita ?#luxurylifestyle#WoWMe #ImAFan #amg #mercedesamg pic.twitter.com/fzaxsMic5u — BELLISH (@bellishofficial) June 25, 2025



