DEBUT! Peugeot E-T16. The Car Mini Fans Wish Their Brand Had the Guts to Build And FORGOT How To Make?

Forty years after the Peugeot 205 T16 claimed back-to-back World Rally Championship titles in 1985 and 1986—ending the wild Group B era in spectacular fashion—the French marque has reimagined its legend for the electric age. Unveiled on the eve of the 2026 Paris Motor Show, the E-T16 Concept is a radical, all-electric “hyperhatch” that celebrates the original’s ferocious spirit while previewing the next-generation E-208 through Peugeot’s bold “Feline Future” design language.?



Developed with Peugeot Sport, the concept is the most powerful Peugeot ever built. Three electric motors—one front, two rear—deliver a combined 816 hp, yielding an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of less than 2 kg per horsepower. The result is supercar-rivaling performance: 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds and 0-186 mph in just 16 seconds. Torque vectoring distributes power in real time between axles and rear wheels according to grip, while three driving modes (plus a fully customizable fourth) adjust power delivery, torque split, and suspension. Track mode unlocks unrestricted extreme driving. Massive 380 mm disc brakes, a vertically mounted hydraulic handbrake (a clear rally homage), and oversized Michelin tires (275 mm front, 315 mm rear) keep the beast in check.?



An 85 kWh battery on an 800V architecture provides up to 248 miles of WLTP range and charges from 10% to 80% in under 15 minutes. Innovative “Side Cooling” technology, drawing from motorsport, cools cells through their side walls rather than the base, enabling three full Nürburgring Nordschleife laps (over 38 miles) in Performance mode with no power derating.?



Visually, the E-T16 is a muscular, planted vision of the future E-208. Winchester Matte Grey paint and a continuous backlit red line nod to the original T16, while pronounced wheel arches, a sculpted hood with twin air outlets, oversized front cooling intakes, rear extractors, a twin-diffuser with adjustable aero blades, and a distinctive “cat-ear” rear wing assert its athletic presence. The signature three-claw lighting is reimagined horizontally with slim illuminated bars framing an illuminated Peugeot emblem. True to the rally car’s spirit, the entire rear body section tilts open to reveal the Peugeot Sport motors, adjustable suspension, carbon-fiber platform, red tubular roll cage, and a storage compartment for two helmets. The historic side air intake now houses the charging port.?



Inside, the ultra-sporty cabin previews the next-generation digital i-Cockpit. A large, gently curved 21-inch panoramic HD display sits above the Hypersquare steer-by-wire control—adapted from the 9X8 endurance racer and featuring a configurable central display for speed and lap times. Carbon fiber, anodized aluminum, and technical materials dominate, with spectacular carbon-shell bucket seats (upholstered in technical fabric and innovative Pelinova recycled leather) paired with four-point harnesses. Red accents throughout, including the headliner and roll cage, evoke classic GTi drama.?



Unlike Renault’s production-bound 5 Turbo 3E, the E-T16 remains a pure concept with no confirmed road-car plans. Yet it proves that zero-emission hyper-performance can be both thrilling and sustainable, while offering the ultimate vision of Peugeot’s sporting future.







Peugeot E-T16 concept (Peugeot 205 T16 rally hero returns as an all-electric E-T16 concept https://t.co/xabMhD3IqF https://t.co/kmBSbXGvv5 — Auto Express (@AutoExpress) October 11, 2026



