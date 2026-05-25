DEBUT! Prius Pro Max? The MOST HIDEOUS New Ferrari Design In History?

Ferrari has finally pulled the sheet off the Luce, its first all-electric “masterpiece,” and dear God, what have they done? In collaboration with Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson’s LoveFrom collective—the same geniuses who gave us gloriously minimal iPhones—this Prancing Horse has been reimagined as a floating glass-and-aluminum iCar that looks like it escaped from a Cupertino concept lab after one too many design sprints. Luce, Italian for “light,” apparently also means “light on soul, heavy on regret.”



Let’s start with the exterior, because staring at it feels like a cry for help. Proportions that make a modern Range Rover look athletic. A snout that’s somehow both bulbous and pinched, like a confused dolphin that got Botox. The floating black cabin and sleek lines were meant to scream “futuristic purity,” but they whisper “overpriced Tesla that wandered into Maranello and got lost.” Those doors that rise like confused seagull wings? Grotesque. The whole thing has the visual weight of a high-end kitchen appliance crossed with a depressed Lamborghini. Ferrari’s heritage of aggressive, emotional curves has been sanded down into polite, inoffensive blobs. This isn’t a Prancing Horse—it’s a polite trot in sustainable loafers.



Step inside and the horror intensifies. Recycled aluminum everywhere, precision-milled Corning glass, and a three-spoke steering wheel that looks like it was yanked off a 1950s 250 Europa and then bulked up with an airbag that ate the rest of the wheel. Stumpy spokes, tacked-on arrow turn signals, and toggle switches on the roof that scream “we watched too many Apple keynotes.” The cabin is a masterclass in minimalist sterility: rich leather over glass buckets, layered digital displays, and enough machined metal to make an Apple Store blush. It’s not driver-focused; it’s therapist-focused. “Tell me how the lack of character makes you feel.” No drama, no theater, just clinical precision and the faint smell of existential dread.



Ferrari insists this is “clarity and coherence.” Coherent with what? A Scandinavian Airbnb? An overdesigned paperweight? At a rumored €550,000+, you’re paying supercar money for something that looks like it should come with a free pair of AirPods Max and a subscription to Calm. Quad motors making over 1,000 hp and 2.5-second 0-62 mph are impressive on paper, but who cares when the thing looks like this? The “unique motor-vibration soundtrack” is just rubbing salt in the wound—because God forbid we miss the roar of a proper V12 while piloting this appliance.



Ferrari, you’ve built faster, more powerful cars. But hideous? This takes the crown. The Luce doesn’t illuminate the future. It exposes a midlife crisis in aluminum clothing. Maranello, light a candle for what you’ve become. Or better yet, burn this design brief and start over.











Ferrari has just officially unveiled its first ever all-electric car, called the Ferrari Luce.



• Starting price: $640,000

• Interior co-designed with Apple's former head of design, Jony Ive

• Range: 280 miles (expected EPA)

• Peak charging speed: 350kW

• 122 kWh battery

•… pic.twitter.com/QjgHeP1hJm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 25, 2026



