DEBUT! STUD Or DUD: SCOUT EV Concept Makes Its First Appearance!

Scout Motors Inc. introduces the next era of rugged trucks and sport\ utility vehicles (SUV) with the unveiling of two production-intent concept vehicles, the Scout® Traveler™ SUV and the Scout® Terra™ truck. The new Scout vehicles are designed and engineered in Michigan and will be manufactured in South Carolina – creating over 4,000 American jobs.



"Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the

world,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Scout Motors. “The original core idea — rugged, versatile

vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty — is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be

prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American

ingenuity back to work.”



Scout Motors’ first priority was to honor the spirit of the original Scout vehicles. The new Scout

Traveler and Scout Terra take inspiration from the design and utility of the original Scout vehicles

manufactured by International Harvester from 1961-80.



• A bold, iconic design with multifunctional spaces built for gathering and connection; the Connection

Machine™



• Body-on-frame chassis, solid rear axle, and front and rear mechanical lockers deliver robust

capability and off-road performance



• Projected towing of over 7,000 pounds for the Scout Traveler and over 10,000 pounds for the Scout

Terra, both with nearly 2,000 pounds of payload



• Anticipated 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in as quick as 3.5 seconds is made possible by an estimated

nearly 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque through the four-wheel-drive system



• Scout vehicle software will be built upon a modern zonal architecture, enabling over-the-air updates,

remote diagnostic, and enhanced customer lifetime value



• Fully electric models are anticipated to offer up to 350 miles of range, extended range variants are

projected to offer more than 500 miles of range through a built-in, gas-powered generator



• An exclusive Scout Motors sales and service network will provide direct sales from Scout Motors to

customers and embraces the same modern, seamless, customer-first philosophy that defines Scout

vehicles



• Traveler entry model starting as low as $50,000 with available incentives, with retail prices starting

under $60,000.3 Terra entry model starting as low as $51,500 with available incentives, with retail

prices starting under $60,000.3 Initial production targeted for 2027.





















