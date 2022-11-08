DEBUT! STUDS OR DUDS? 2023 Ford Bronco And Bronco Sport HERITAGE Editions. Read The FINE PRINT If You THINK You WANT ONE.

Bronco® brand is taking trail riders to their off-road roots with the introduction of the 2023 Bronco and Bronco Sport™ Heritage and Heritage Limited editions.



The special-edition models will be available across the Bronco family lineup, including Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door and Bronco Sport SUVs. Ford will build just 1,966 units of each Heritage Limited Edition model to commemorate the year the original Bronco debuted.



“Bronco captivated America in the mid-’60s with its rugged style and uncompromising off-road agility, a legacy that is still prevalent today,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco marketing manager. “With these new Heritage and Heritage Limited editions, we’re paying respect to Bronco’s roots with nods to some of the signature design cues from the first-generation vehicle, while continuing to build the Bronco Brand with more special editions that our customers want.”





















































































The 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited edition models are available to order for all customers now. Bronco two- and four-door models will go on sale later this year, with initial orders prioritized for current Bronco order holders awaiting their vehicle. Orders will open to all customers next year, regardless of current reservation status.



1960s Bronco styling meets modern capability



Bronco two- and four-door Heritage models are highlighted by a two-tone paint job that includes signature Oxford White accents including the modular hardtop roof. A unique Oxford White grille features Race Red “FORD” lettering, while 17-inch aluminum heritage wheels painted in Oxford White and a bodyside stripe dial up the throwback looks.



The 1960s era-inspired squared fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares provide a visual callback and cover the nearly two-inch wider track. A powder-coated steel capable front bumper with built-in recovery points and integrated fog lamps is standard.



Heritage Limited models add gloss black-painted 17-inch heritage wheels with classic “dog dish” centers, plus an Oxford White-painted lip for more retro flare.



Inside, Bronco Heritage Edition units feature plaid cloth seats and exclusive touches such as an Oxford White instrument panel, center console badging and exclusive front and rear floor liners.



Heritage Edition models come standard with Big Bend® series equipment and features, including a 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine with 7-speed manual or available 10-speed SelectShift™ automatic transmission. The engine delivers up to 300 horsepower and 325 lb.-ft. torque*. The Sasquatch® Package with a High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) 2.0 system with long-travel Bilstein® position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and increased ride height is standard, as are 35-inch Goodyear® mud-terrain tires and Dana™ front and rear electronic locking axles with 4.7:1 final drive ratio.

Bronco Heritage Edition is available in five paint options, while Bronco Heritage Limited Edition is exclusively available at launch in Robin’s Egg Blue, which is a throwback color based on Arcadian Blue, available on the original Bronco in 1966. The color Yellowstone Metallic, which is based on the 1971 Ford color Prairie Yellow, is planned for late 2023 model year availability. Peak Blue is planned for the 2024 model year.

Heritage Limited Edition models offer the increased capability of Badlands™ series equipment and features, including a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with up to 330 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. torque* mated to the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. They are also differentiated with features that include metal “Bronco” script fender badging, leather-trimmed/vinyl plaid seats with white and Race Red accent stitching and unique Heritage Limited console badging.



Bronco Sport wears the brand legacy proudly



Though not part of the Bronco family in the 1960s, Bronco Sport gives customers a chance to enjoy the brand’s heritage with exclusive Heritage and Heritage Limited Edition styling.



“Bronco Sport has been a hit with compact SUV customers since it arrived two years ago, but it is just as important that we give our customers special editions similar to what we have done with the two- and four-door Bronco,” Grueber said. “These Heritage Editions are every bit as important to Sport as they are for the rest of the Bronco Brand and we think the iconic themes from the ‘60’s work perfectly on this vehicle.”

All models feature signature Oxford White accents including a uniquely painted roof to mimic the original Bronco style. A unique Oxford White heritage grille features Race Red “BRONCO” lettering, while Oxford White 17-inch aluminum heritage wheels and bodyside stripes heighten the throwback appearance.

Both versions include interior touches such as plaid cloth seats and a Navy Pier instrument panel with Oxford White accenting the bin and door ring. Cloth seats feature heathered Navy Pier with plaid inserts and Race Red and Robin’s Egg Blue accent stitching. A unique Navy Pier microsuede center console and armrests include Race Red stitching. The Bronco Sport MOLLE strap storage system on the front-row seatbacks includes Navy Pier straps and Race Red zipper grips. The Navy Pier color was inspired by the cloth seats that were available in Bronco in the 1980’s.



Like the full-size Bronco SUVs, the 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is built on the Big Bend series, with the proven 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine that puts out 181 horsepower and 190 lb.-ft. of torque*.



The vehicles feature a H.O.S.S. system with increased ride height, uniquely tuned front struts with hydraulic rebound stops designed to provide a quiet, less jarring off-road experience. In addition, 46-millimeter-diameter monotube rear shocks, antiroll bars and uniquely tuned springs help provide off-road comfort.

The Terrain Management System™ offers five G.O.A.T. Modes™ because Bronco “Goes Over Any Type of Terrain” and in various conditions. Standard modes include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand.

Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is available in seven paint options including Robin’s Egg Blue, while Heritage Limited Edition is exclusively available in Robin’s Egg Blue, Yellowstone Metallic and Peak Blue.

Heritage Limited Edition models add metal “Bronco” script front fender badging and larger 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires with more aggressive, deeper treads that stretch on to the sidewalls for improved off-road traction. Heritage Limited Edition models also upgrade to leather-trimmed seats and include Oxford White door inserts and unique center console badging.



They are powered by increased performance and off-road capability of the Badlands series, including the more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with up to 250 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque* for high-speed off-road performance.



An advanced 4x4 system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel, and the G.O.A.T. Modes system increases to seven modes, adding Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl.



Bronco Sport Heritage Edition MSRP+ will start at $34,245 and the Heritage Limited starts at $44,655. Bronco Heritage will start at $44,305 and Heritage Limited will be priced at $66,895. For more information on the Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions, please visit www.ford.com.







