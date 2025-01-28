DEBUT! THE SUV WARS CONTINUE! NEW BMW iX Tries To GRILL The Volvo EX90 with 426-Mile Range and 659HP: Which EV Reigns Supreme?

The new BMW iX has entered the electric vehicle market with notable enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those in the market for a luxury electric SUV. Boasting an impressive range of up to 426 miles, the iX now significantly outpaces many of its competitors in terms of how far you can drive before needing to recharge. This extended range is paired with a powerful 659 horsepower, offering not just efficiency but also dynamic performance that can turn heads on the road or track.



A new, more energy-dense battery has been introduced, contributing to both the extended range and improved efficiency. The iX also sports some styling tweaks that refine its already futuristic and bold aesthetic, maintaining BMW's signature design language while enhancing its appeal. These updates include streamlined contours and aerodynamic enhancements that not only look good but also contribute to the vehicle's overall efficiency.



In comparison, the Volvo EX90 also offers a luxurious and spacious interior but with a different focus on safety and sustainability. The EX90 is known for its advanced safety features and a commitment to sustainability, using recycled materials in its construction. However, it doesn't match the BMW iX in terms of range or power, with the EX90 offering around 300 miles of range and up to 510 horsepower in its Performance version.



Choosing between the BMW iX and the Volvo EX90 would largely depend on priorities. If you're looking for top-tier performance and the longest possible driving range, the BMW iX is an exciting option. But if safety, sustainability, and a slightly more understated Scandinavian design are more your style, the Volvo EX90 would be the better fit.













Meet the new BMW iX! Complete with up to 426 miles of range and 659bhp, a new battery and some styling tweaks, would you take one over a Volvo EX90? https://t.co/Ovp1FqBdjO pic.twitter.com/HypzpryGrm — Autocar (@autocar) January 28, 2025



