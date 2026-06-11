DEMOCRATS NEVER LEARN! Their Old Playbook Returns: New Texas Governor Hinojosa’s Tax Ultimatum to Tesla Signals Business Flight Risk

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has reportedly issued a pointed ultimatum to Elon Musk over Tesla’s operations in the state. Under plans to impose significantly higher tax rates on Musk’s companies, Tesla would need to absorb the increased burden to keep production running—including Cybertruck manufacturing at the Austin-area Gigafactory—or risk having operations halted or forced to reconsider Texas as a base.



This move marks an early escalation between the incoming Democratic administration and one of the state’s highest-profile employers and investors. Musk relocated major operations, including Tesla and SpaceX elements, to Texas in part to escape heavier regulatory and tax environments elsewhere. The state’s business-friendly climate, competitive taxes, and practical energy policies helped draw capital, factories, and thousands of jobs. Reversing those advantages so quickly after an election raises familiar questions about whether Democrats absorbed any lessons from recent national losses.



For years, the party’s national messaging emphasized fairness, corporate accountability, and higher contributions from high earners and large firms. In practice, that often translated into elevated taxes, expanded mandates, and hostility toward certain high-growth sectors. Voters in multiple cycles appeared to reject the economic results: slower growth, capital flight, and job shifts to lower-tax jurisdictions. Texas itself benefited as companies and talent moved from higher-cost blue states. Yet the early signals from Hinojosa’s orbit—reviewing or ending what critics call corporate incentives, insisting relationships with major employers occur only “on our terms,” and now targeted tax pressure on Tesla—echo the same approach.



Proponents frame the pressure as ending special treatment and ensuring ordinary Texans are not subsidizing billionaires. Hinojosa has highlighted large property-tax breaks and other deals involving Musk’s projects while campaigning on redirecting resources toward public services and household relief. Skeptics counter that selective tax hikes and threats of operational disruption function as a signal to every other manufacturer, tech firm, and investor: political favoritism can reverse overnight. Capital is mobile. Gigafactories, semiconductor projects, and energy facilities can be sited or expanded where policy is more predictable. Texas’s recent edge rested on relative stability and restraint; undoing that invites the same outflows Democrats have watched elsewhere.



Historical patterns reinforce the concern. States and cities that raised business taxes or layered new costs often saw headquarters, investment, and high-skill jobs depart, leaving a narrower tax base and slower wage growth. Musk’s companies have already demonstrated willingness to relocate when conditions change. If the reported tax ultimatum is more than rhetoric, it tests whether Texas under new leadership will retain the environment that attracted them—or revert to the higher-tax, heavier-hand model that previously lost ground nationally and regionally.



Voters who flipped or stayed home in recent contests frequently cited kitchen-table economics over abstract equity arguments. Delivering higher taxes that chase away major employers risks confirming that those concerns were never addressed. Texas’s growth story is recent and reversible. The early test is whether the new administration prioritizes retention of the businesses that expand the pie or returns to policies that have historically shrunk it.











?? BREAKING: GINA HINOJOSA ISSUES ELON MUSK WITH AN ULTIMATUM OVER TESLA’S OPERATIONS IN TEXAS. Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has announced plans to introduce significantly higher tax rates targeting Elon Musk’s companies operating in Texas, insisting that Tesla must comply with the state’s new tax requirements or reconsider its continued manufacturing operations in the state. Under the proposed terms, Tesla would be required to pay the increased tax rate to maintain its production operations, including Cybertruck manufacturing at its Texas Gigafactory, or face the possibility of having production halted. The development would mark a significant escalation in the political and business tensions surrounding Musk’s relationship with Texas’ incoming Democratic leadership. — JIMMIE (@jimmieX07) November 6, 2026



