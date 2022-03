The new 2-Series is such a weird bird to us. Two days ago I saw some shots and commented to 00R that it wasn't working for me.



Then today, I see some of these shots and it looks acceptable. Not gorgeous or a car I would lust over but decent enough to some I would venture to guess.



Where do YOU stand on it? Hopeless, warming up to it or OMG, GOTTA HAVE IT?







Touch down! We've arrived at Cape Town where we'll be joining BMW SA for the media launch of the new 2 Series Coupé. On the menu is the 220i, 220d and 240i. Stay tuned for more!



??: @OtsileJK

??: @cars_pixels #The2 #BMW2SeriesCoupe pic.twitter.com/V8sgLjJRwR — Khulekani on Wheels (@khuleonwheels) March 3, 2022