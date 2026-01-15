DETROIT AUTO SHOW: 2026 Dodge Charger Dominates North American Car Of The Year Awards With High Power Lineup

The prestigious recognition, announced this morning at the Detroit Auto Show, underscores Dodge’s relentless commitment to delivering uncompromising muscle and innovation across its multi-energy lineup, including the 550-horsepower twin-turbocharged SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the 670-horsepower all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

The NACTOY jury consists of an independent group of 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. Jurors evaluate vehicles for the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, assessing criteria such as innovation, design, performance and value. This jury ensures that the awards are given based on unbiased evaluations rather than the influence of a single publication or media outlet.

“Our jurors found the Dodge Charger to be a thoroughly modern sports car that both looks to the future, but harkens back to a great heritage,” said Jeff Gilbert, NACTOY president. “Whether you want electric power or classic gasoline-powered muscle, it’s available. Congratulations to the Dodge team on this well-deserved honor.”

“Winning North American Car of the Year is a testament to Dodge’s continued willingness to break pattern and redefine segments,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “The Charger lineup delivers the power of choice, including the SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack’s 550 horsepower and the Daytona’s 670 horsepower, in both two-door and four-door configurations. This recognition validates our vision for the future of muscle.”