DHS Raids Chinese Parts Distributor In Fraud Crackdown

While European lawmakers are investigating whether Chinese automakers are getting state subsidies that give them an unfair advantage, U.S. authorities have been getting increasingly concerned about a very different strand of China’s auto business, and they’ve just made a significant move in Ohio.



Department of Homeland and Security (DHS) officers raided the premises of Harco Manufacturing Group in Moraine, Ohio, last Thursday, amid an investigation into Chinese manufacturers of auto parts that may be evading import tariffs. Harco was founded in the U.S. in 1976 and made auto components for the OEM market but was bought out by China’s Sunsong Holdings in June 2015.









