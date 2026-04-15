Oh, Liz. Sweet, glasses-wearing, "I-have-a-plan-for-that" Liz. You really couldn't let Tax Day go by without dropping the most brain-dead, cherry-picked tweet since your last DNA test results. "Tesla paid $0 in federal income taxes in 2025 despite making $5.7 billion!" you screeched, like a suburban mom who just discovered her kid used a loophole to avoid chores.



Newsflash, Pocahontas: you make the rules. You and your Senate buddies wrote the tax code. Net Operating Losses (NOLs) have been around longer than your fake Native American résumé. Tesla burned cash for years taking massive risks while you were busy lecturing Harvard kids about bankruptcy. They finally win big, their stock moons, and—surprise—the tax code (IRC 83 and 162(m), not Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill") lets them use those losses. That's not a "corporate welfare" scam; that's math. The same math you pretend doesn't exist when it doesn't fit your rage-bait narrative.



And the cherry on top? Biden's Inflation Reduction Act showered Tesla with extra credits. But sure, keep blaming Trump like he's personally hiding Elon’s receipts in Mar-a-Lago. You’re out here acting like Tesla invented tax avoidance while your own net worth somehow survived decades of "fighting for the little guy" without ever touching a real job.



This is peak Warren:



* Claim Native American ancestry → busted by DNA.

* Claim to hate corporate loopholes → never actually closes them when Dems are in charge.

* Claim Tesla is the villain → conveniently forgets they make the cars your coastal elites virtue-signal about while Ubering to Whole Foods.

?You’re not a senator, Liz. You’re a professional scold who treats facts like optional toppings on your grievance salad. Next time you want to lecture America about taxes, maybe read the actual tax code first… or at least ask one of the people you call "billionaire tax cheats" to explain it to you in small words.



Tesla paid zero because they earned the right to. You paid zero intellectual honesty… and that’s been your standard deduction for decades.









1) you make the rules

2) NOLs - tesla took huge risk & made huge losses for long time

3) massive success in Tesla's stock creates a deduction - didnt come from BBB - has been in tax code for decades (IRC 83/162m)

4) biden's inflation reduction act gave Tesla extra credits ???? https://t.co/oOx9bx6RqA — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) April 16, 2026



