DIESEL FUMES! Justin Lin Exited Fast and Furious 10 Over Vin's Behavior

Last week, director Justin Lin made the shocking decision to step away from directing the 10th Fast and Furious film, a move that is now being blamed on star Vin Diesel’s “difficult” behavior on set.



Lin left the project less than two weeks into filming, forcing Universal to pause production while it scrambles for a replacement at an estimated cost of $600,000 to $1 million a day. According to the New York Daily News, the filmmaker had simply had enough of Diesel’s unprofessionalism. “Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines,” said an unnamed source. “And he shows up out of shape.”





Read Article