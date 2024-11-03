DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS! Are Auto Companies Getting PAID To Share Your Driving Data With Insurance Companies?

Car companies have been selling their customers’ detailed driving behavior data to third-party brokers, possibly affecting the owners’ insurance premiums, according to a New York Times exposé published today that asks serious questions about privacy within the internet of things.



Companies such as the General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., the Kia Corp. and more, have been using the data from connected cars to compile a behavioral profile of the driver that might detail how that driver often brakes too fast, often speeds or is prone to aggressive accelerating when the stoplight changes to green.



The expose featured a 65-year-old American man named Kenn Dahl, who was taken aback in 2022 when he discovered his insurance premium had increased by 21%. He subsequently looked at other insurance companies, but they too came back with what Dahl figured was an outlandish rate. He then discovered through one of the agents that the reason was data in his LexisNexis report.



Full article at the link...





