DIRTY SCANDAL! NEW Claims Against Mercedes In The UK For DIESEL Models From 2008-18. Owners Could Receive £10,000 EACH!

Agent001 submitted on 10/12/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:20:45 PM

Views : 512 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Up to a million UK Mercedes-Benz owners could sue the German carmaker following allegations that illegal emissions-cheating devices were installed on some of its diesel vehicles.

A defeat device can artificially lower emissions in a car when the vehicle detects it is being tested, meaning they produce increased levels of harmful nitrogen oxides when on the road.

The allegations also follow the 'dieselgate' scandal in which Volkswagen and other car manufacturers were found to have installed defeat devices, leading to European carmakers having to pay out billions after legal action was taken. 


Read Article


DIRTY SCANDAL! NEW Claims Against Mercedes In The UK For DIESEL Models From 2008-18. Owners Could Receive £10,000 EACH!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)