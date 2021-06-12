DIRTY SECRETS: The EV Supply Chain Politicians Are Counting On Is A Litnay Of Human Rights And Environmental Abuses

Human rights and environmental abuse in the supply chain could be further scrutinized in the coming years as the demand for batteries increases.Car makers Deploy dozens of new electric models From now until the end of 10 years.

There are many things that can be done in the United States to address these issues in the supply chain, Critical Mineral Strategy Center, Part of Washington, DC, is a non-profit advocate for clean energy in the United States. This includes increasing domestic mining and processing capacity, working with allies to procure materials from other countries and pressure others to wipe out their practices.