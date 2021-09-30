DISINFORMATION? Facebook Happily Accepting MILLIONS In Ads From Big Oil Contesting Climate Change

Exxon Mobil has been lobbying against pieces of a sprawling Democratic budget bill aimed at boosting working-class families and fighting climate change.

The fossil fuel giant has spent $275,000 over the past week on Facebook ads that include spots targeting tax hikes Democrats have included in the bill, which has a $3.5 trillion price tag at the moment. An Exxon lobbyist earlier this year also focused on legislation regarding corporate and international taxes.

The final shape of the bill has yet to be determined, although it is expected to include measures to boost child and elder care, and policies aimed at cutting carbon emissions. Democratic leaders hope to pass the legislation within weeks.



