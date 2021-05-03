DISTRACTED: Amazon Fire TV Seems To Be The Maintream Market's Answer To State Of The Art Tech

Jeep wasn't kidding when it said that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would take the brand higher on the premium ladder. The SUV will be loaded with luxury features and state-of-the-art tech, including built-in Amazon Fire TV. Designed specifically for car use, Fire TV for Auto will basically turn the Wagoneer into a cinema on wheels.

This car-spec version of Fire TV will be very similar to the Amazon streamers you are already using in your home. They will enable you to stream and download content from the Amazon library and will also include Alexa voice command support. Want to play your favorite movies and TV shows? Just ask Alexa to find it and stream it.

