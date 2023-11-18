DO WE SMELL FYRE? Vegas F1 Grand Prix Faces Potential 'Fyre Festival' Parallel Amidst Lawsuit and Chaos.

The embattled Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix faced a setback as it grappled with a class action lawsuit representing 35,000 ticket holders for Thursday's canceled practice session due to damage caused to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari by a dislodged drain cover.



The much-anticipated inaugural event on the illuminated track, featuring a segment along the iconic Las Vegas Strip, lasted a mere eight minutes before abrupt termination.



Subsequently, a 5½-hour intermission ensued while crews undertook the removal of 30 covers across the 3.8-mile track layout, filling the resulting gaps with sand and asphalt.



A second 90-minute practice session commenced at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, unfolding before empty stands after officials evacuated fans as a safety precaution.



In an attempt to mitigate the fallout, Las Vegas Grand Prix officials offered $200 merchandise vouchers exclusively to single-day ticket holders, leaving those with three-day passes uncompensated.

Despite the chaos, F1 officials remained unapologetic, citing it as an inherent occurrence in the sport.

Laurence Edmondson reported that the Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed a class action lawsuit against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix (LVGP) in a Nevada state court. The lawsuit targets Formula One owners, race promoters Liberty Media Corporation, DBA Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, and TAB Contractors Inc. on behalf of the affected ticket buyers of the practice run.





