The internet used to be a haven for car enthusiasts—a place to drool over real metal, chrome, and horsepower. But now, it’s drowning in a sea of AI-generated nonsense clogging up our feeds. These fake car posts, like a supposed “2025 Dodge Ram Sedan,” are an insult to anyone who’s ever turned a wrench or dreamed of a real ride. They’re not just annoying; they’re a full-on assault on automotive culture.



Picture this: a glossy AI-rendered image of a sleek, impossibly futuristic car that looks like a spaceship had a baby with a pickup truck. The caption screams, “Introducing the 2025 Dodge Ram Sedan! 800 horsepower, 0-60 in 2.5 seconds, available next year!” Except, plot twist—it doesn’t exist. It never will. Dodge isn’t making a Ram sedan, and no automaker is churning out these fantasy vehicles. These posts are pure clickbait, designed to dupe gullible scrollers into likes, shares, and ad revenue. They prey on our love for cars, turning passion into a cheap marketing ploy.



The worst part? They’re everywhere. X is flooded with these AI abominations—cars with proportions that defy physics, interiors that look like rejected sci-fi movie props, and specs that sound like they were dreamed up by a toddler hyped on energy drinks. They don’t just mislead; they erode trust. New enthusiasts get suckered, thinking these are real concepts, while seasoned gearheads waste energy debunking the fakes. It’s exhausting, and it’s killing the vibe of online car communities.





















These posts also disrespect the industry. Real car design is grueling—years of engineering, testing, and craftsmanship. AI slaps together a shiny lie in seconds, no sweat, no soul. They’re the fast food of car content: cheap, empty, and leaving you worse off. And don’t get me started on the environmental irony—AI’s massive energy footprint churning out fake cars while real automakers push for sustainability.



We’re fed up. These AI car posts are a blight, turning our feeds into a circus of fiction. They’re not fun; they’re fraud. So, readers, do you hate these as much as we do? What’s the point of flooding the internet with cars that’ll never roll? Sound off—let’s reclaim our feeds for real automotive passion.



