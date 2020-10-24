DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?! Better Yet, Can YOU Guess The Kind Of SUV Rapper Offset Livestreamed His Arrest From, For Waving Gun At Trump Rally In Beverly Hills?

Agent001 submitted on 10/24/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:21:27 PM
Waving a gun at police and people in Beverly Hills might have not been the best idea Cardi B's husband Rapper Offset has ever had in his life.
Can you guess what kind of SUV he livestreamed his arrest from?Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
