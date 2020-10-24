DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?! Better Yet, Can YOU Guess The Kind Of SUV Rapper Offset Livestreamed His Arrest From, For Waving Gun At Trump Rally In Beverly Hills?

Waving a gun at police and people in Beverly Hills might have not been the best idea Cardi B's husband Rapper Offset has ever had in his life.



Can you guess what kind of SUV he livestreamed his arrest from? Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020



