Who remembers this?







America’s big Lincoln coupé could be ordered with a BMW diesel, and it cost $1,500 more than the V8. In the early 1980s, American carmakers were under pressure to improve fuel economy, and GM’s diesels, converted from petrol V8s, had become known for breaking down. Lincoln had no diesel of its own, so for 1984 it went to BMW for one, offering it in the Mark VII coupé and the Continental saloon. The engine was the M21, a 2,443 cc turbocharged straight six derived from BMW’s M20 petrol block. It made 115 hp (85 kW) and 210 Nm. Its original home was the E28 524td, BMW’s first diesel car, launched in 1983. In the Lincoln, it returned 24 mpg against 16 mpg for the V8. It also took nearly 14 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 km/h), about three seconds slower than the V8. Buyers didn’t want it. Lincoln sold roughly 2,000 to 3,000 diesel Mark VIIs and Continentals, and dropped the option after the 1985 model year. — Autowelt (@Autoweltmedia) November 20, 2026



