DOCTOR! DOCTOR! We Don't Know If He Has 99 Problems But His Lucid Is ONE OF THEM!

It's interesting that Lucid is already having multiple issues this quick out of the gate...









So @LucidMotors service had to come back. Im a patient and understanding guy but this is my 5th service in exactly 4 weeks of ownership. I love driving the car and expected software issues but this is getting embarrassing. Let’s see if 5th time is the charm. pic.twitter.com/oZXiSfOpXG — Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) January 12, 2022



