DOE Claims There Are Over 193,000 Charging Ports Nationwide - What Is The Optimum Number For You To Consider An EV?

The electric revolution has given way to a gradual transformation, but the groundwork is already being laid for the future. The Department of Energy recently highlighted this by noting the number of publicly available EV chargers has doubled since President Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021.
 
According to the government, there are now more than 192,000 publicly available charging ports in the United States and around 1,000 are being added every week. The Department of Energy credited the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as aiding the buildout, which is helping to bring charging infrastructure to rural, suburban, and urban communities.


