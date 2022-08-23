DOE Continues To Tout Low Cost Of Charging An EV, While Ignoring The Upfront Cost To Own One

We already knew that electric vehicles have lower maintenance costs, thanks to the lack of an engine. A new report shows that EVs are also much cheaper to refuel than all other cars built for the 2022 model year.



Electric vehicles have a steep entry price, which puts them out of reach of most people. Nevertheless, they bring significant cost savings over their ICE counterparts once purchased. This starts with the maintenance, which is basically non-existent on an electric car. They don’t need oil changes or other expensive checks. Also, the brake pads tend to last forever because braking is mostly regenerative.



According to the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office, the annual costs of charging electric vehicles are significantly lower than filling up comparable ICE vehicles with gas. In fact, the difference might amount to thousands of dollars a year, assuming a mileage of 15,000 miles (24,000 km) per year.



