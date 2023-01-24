DOE Report Outlines Damage Caused By Cancellation Of Keystone XL Pipeline

The report — Keystone XL Extension Permit Revocation: Energy Costs and Job Impacts — brought attention to the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL Pipeline could have had if Biden did not revoke the federal permits for it hours after being sworn into office.

The cancellation received widespread criticism at the time.

Energy’s report indicated the Keystone XL project would have created between 16,149 and 59,468 jobs annually for a two-year period, which is up from a 2014 report sponsored by the department that showed it would have only created 3,900 direct jobs and 21,050 total jobs over a two-year construction.

Additionally, the report, citing multiple studies, showed that there would have been a positive economic impact of between $3.4-9.6 billion over the lifetime of the project.