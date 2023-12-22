DOH! Democrats Forced Minnesota Cities To Go For EVs In Public Transit, But The Buses Couldn't Handle The Cold!

In recent years, Minnesota cities have been making strides towards greener transportation by investing in electric buses for public transit. However, the harsh winter conditions of the state have posed challenges for these vehicles, particularly in terms of maintaining battery life and keeping passengers warm.



Proterra Electric Buses in Duluth Had Diesel Generators Installed to Provide Backup Power



Duluth, a city located in the northern part of the state, has been at the forefront of this transition. The city purchased six electric buses from Proterra, a leading manufacturer of electric buses, with the help of federal grants. However, the city's transit authority, the Duluth Transit Authority (DTA), soon realized that the buses were not performing as expected in subzero temperatures.



To address this issue, the DTA had to install diesel-powered heaters on the buses to keep passengers warm and extend the range of the vehicles. This solution, while effective, has raised concerns about the environmental impact of the buses and the cost of maintaining them.



The DTA is not the only transit agency in Minnesota facing challenges with electric buses. Other cities, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, have also experienced issues with battery life and charging times. As a result, some agencies are considering alternative solutions, such as using hydrogen fuel cell buses or hybrid electric buses.



Despite these challenges, the Minnesota Department of Transportation remains committed to transitioning to zero-emission buses by 2035. The department is working with transit agencies to find solutions to the issues faced by electric buses and to ensure that the state's public transportation system is both reliable and environmentally friendly.





