DOH! Samsung Galaxy A15 Phone Buyers Find New Cutting Edge Phone Doesn't Work With Android Auto

Android Auto should technically work with almost any Android phone as long as it runs Google's operating system, but as many people learned the hard way, the smallest glitch in the matrix could lead to a broken experience.

This is what happens these days with people who buy a Samsung Galaxy A15, as a widespread issue prevents Android Auto from running.

The first report of broken Android Auto with a Samsung Galaxy A15 landed in May when someone took to Google's forums to explain that the app hits a black screen when trying to launch. This behavior was reported with a wired connection, and changing cables, clearing the cache or the data, and the other generic workarounds did not restore Android Auto.