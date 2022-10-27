DOJ Becomes A Weapon, Goes After Tesla With Criminal Investigation For Self Driving Claims

Tesla Inc. is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched the previously undisclosed probe last year following more than a dozen crashes, some fatal, involving Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot, which was activated during the accidents, the people said.

As early as 2016, Tesla's marketing materials have touted Autopilot's capabilities. On a conference call that year, CEO Elon Musk described it as "probably better" than a human driver.



