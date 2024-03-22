DOJ Sues Apple For CarPlay Dominance In the Automotive Market

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing Apple for anti-competitive behavior, and we just found out that CarPlay is a part of the case against the tech giant.

In the case filing, Threads user and Substack author George Orosz (@gergelyorosz_) spotted a section on Apple's in-car technology push.

The filing describes CarPlay as another example of Apple leveraging its iPhone user base to drive out competition. It says CarPlay prevents the development of other "disintermediating technologies that interoperate with the phone but reside off device." But the most salacious bit was about the next-generation version of Carplay, which Orosz highlighted: