DOJ Takes Control Of Investigation Over Connecticut State Police Targeting White Motorists

A scandal that rocked the Connecticut State Police when it broke last month has hit the headlines again after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was taking over the case. An audit by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project in which more than 800,000 infractions issued between 2014 and 201 were reviewed revealed that troopers exaggerated stops to the tune of 26,000 tickets. Most of the fake tickets were issued to white motorists, and the audit also discovered that 500 troopers failed to report 16,000 real traffic stops involving Black and Hispanic drivers, two factors that skewed the ratio of white to non-white drivers being stopped. In one extreme case an unidentified trooper in Bridgeport issued 1,350 bogus tickets, accounting for a staggering 83 percent of their overall infraction record.



