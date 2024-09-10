DOJ Tells Fisker That Making Owners Pay For Recall Work Is Illegal

Bankrupt electric automaker Fisker has put forward a controversial proposal to force owners to shoulder labor costs for several recall-related repairs. However, the U.S. Department of Justice, speaking on behalf of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has stated that such a move would be illegal under federal law.
 
In mid-September, Fisker revealed that owners would need to pay for labor costs related to two ongoing recalls for the Ocean. The first is related to faulty door handles, and the second is for a faulty water pump which can trigger a loss of power. The EV startup briefly reversed this decision but then did another 180, confirming that owners would indeed need to pay.


