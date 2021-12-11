DON'T BUY ONE WITHOUT IT? How Can the 2022 Ford F-150 NOT Have This Option Now That It's On OTHER Ford Products?

If you're a Ford F-150 fan like I am or pickup truck lover you'd have to be impressed when you saw the new 2021 F-150 interior and the larger screen upgrade from the previous generation.

And if you bought one, you were thrilled UNTIL...you say that ginormous screen on the Mustang Mach-E and that SAME screen in the F-150 Lightning.



And then you thought to yourself, I just bought a 75k truck and it doesn't have it! LOL.

So we MUST ask, HOW can they NOT make that the standard screen on the 2022 high-end F-150 and Super Duty models?

Do you agree? Will that be the biggest change coming for the 2022's???





