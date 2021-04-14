DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK! Porsche To Bring Back The SPORT CLASSIC For 2022!

At first glance, the 992 Sport Classic seems to be more toned-down, compared to the previous 997 SC, which had more distinctive features. The test car seems to have a front bumper straight off the 992 Turbo S. The new Sport Classic will also get center-lock wheels, but they will be different than the ones on the GTS. The double-bubble roof will be one of the distinctive features of the car, as well as the signature for classic performance 911 versions ducktail spoiler.



The 997 Sport Classic had a limited production of 250 units, so expect the same to be true for the upcoming model. The Porsche 992 Sport Classic is expected to arrive later this year or in the first half of 2022.



