DON'T Like Jaguar's NEW Direction? Their Boss Says It's YOUR Fault With Your VILE HATRED And INTOLERANCE.

Ah, the Jaguar boss, a man with the audacity to confuse constructive criticism with acts of medieval barbarism. It's like watching a peacock strut around, completely oblivious to the fact that its feathers have been replaced with toilet paper.



Imagine being so out of touch that when people question why your car ad looks more like a fashion runway for alien lifeforms than a showcase for automobiles, you throw around terms like "vile hatred and intolerance." It's as if he's been living under a rock—or perhaps under a very shiny, very expensive Jaguar hood.



"Here we were, expecting to see the sleek lines of a car that whispers luxury and roars power, and instead, we get a video that could be mistaken for an avant-garde art installation. 'Copy nothing,' the ad says. Indeed, they copied nothing from the art of selling cars! If I wanted to see models in bright, clashing colors, I'd watch a rerun of 'The Muppets Take Manhattan.'"



And to call the backlash "intolerance"? That's like a chef burning dinner and then blaming the guests for being intolerant of his unique culinary style. Maybe if the advert had, I don't know, actually featured a car, the conversation would be different. But no, instead we got a visual cacophony that makes one wonder if Jaguar has decided to pivot into selling eccentric hats for extraterrestrials.



Perhaps the next ad campaign should be the Jaguar boss himself, standing in front of an actual car, explaining what a car is. Because apparently, the concept of advertising a vehicle by showing the vehicle is now too traditional, too "automotive stereotype" for this brave new world of Jaguar marketing.



Oh, how the mighty roar of the Jaguar has turned into a whisper of bewilderment. Here's to hoping their next ad doesn't also confuse car buyers with circus performers.







If you don’t buy a ?@Jaguar? you are a racist, homophobic bigot!



I’m sure that’s going to shift a few more trans wagons.



Watch your brand burn.



Morons. https://t.co/iXK5ivLcfh — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 22, 2024



