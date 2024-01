Creativity has no bounds but some people don't know how to temper that with common sense or even legality.



A good case in point is this creative but not so smart post on X of an enterprising individual renting a UHaul truck to swap out the bad motor from his truck. On one hand you have to give him props for his creativity, but then you can also question his smarts for posting it on social media.



Less-than-ethical motor sourcing...

What do you think are the chances UHaul actually catches him? pic.twitter.com/2IHzK5CjFR — Henry Cesari (@HenryCesari) January 9, 2024