DON'T YOU DARE MESS WITH SOMEONE'S PIZZA. Philly Pizza Delivery Guy SHOOTS CARJACKER SIX TIMES!

An attempted carjacking suspect was seriously injured after a pizza delivery driver fought back against his attacker on Thursday night.



Police say the delivery driver was approached by a 23-year-old man who pointed a gun at the male victim and demanded he get out of the car.



"The driver of that car- when he saw that this male was pointing a gun at him, demanding that he get out of the vehicle - brandished his own firearm, which he was legally allowed to carry," said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.



The victim, who police say has a license to carry, grabbed his own gun and shot the suspect six times.



"The guy was licensed to carry a gun and defended himself," Howard said.







