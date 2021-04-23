DOUBLE TROUBLE? NBA Prospect Dies In LA Crash - What Is It With The Genesis SUV And Terrible Accidents?

NBA draft prospect and former University of Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke has been killed in car crash in Los Angeles, with video showing him running a red light at speed before clipping a truck and slamming into a wall at an intersection. The crash occurred on Thursday at 2:10pm on Winnetka Avenue in the northwest part of the city after Clarke, 19, had gone through a workout with his former Wildcats teammate and fellow NBA hopeful Brandon Boston Jr. in anticipation of the upcoming draft. Clarke was driving his 2021 Hyundai Genesis at speed when he ran a red light, hit a car that was turning left and failed to stop before hitting a pole and a wall, LAPD said.







