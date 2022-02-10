DOWN, DOWN, DOWN. Is The BUBBLE On Cars POPPING?

All over the prices of cars is dropping.

As I comb the auctions, you can believe what is happening.

Example. In May a friend wanted to buy a used 2021 Jeep Rubicon and every dealer he looked at was asking around $60k.

I told him to wait and two weeks ago he got one with 8k miles with EVERY option, a winch AND an authorized dealer warranty for 46k.

The Ford Bronco and Lightning prices are dropping fast. Still over MSRP but I predict by the end of this month they will be hovering there used.

Some other samples are below.

Want a LUCID for MSRP. There are THREE below.

What are YOU experiencing in your area and do you think the buble has BURST?











