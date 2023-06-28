DOWN, DOWN, DOWN! You WON'T Believe How BADLY These Two EV's Dubbed TESLA KILLERS By the Media Are Getting ROCKED On The Resale Market!

The mainstream auto media went so far as to dub these two vehicles we’re focussing on in this article as "Tesla killers," setting lofty expectations for these electric vehicles (EVs). However, as time progressed, reality began to reveal a different story. The resale value of both of these has witnessed a steep decline of nearly 50% since last fall. Moreover, the general public's response to EVs is showing a lack of enthusiasm compared to the media's exaggerated claims, adding to the cautionary tale surrounding these models.



What two vehicles are we talking about?



The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.



Take a look at these CRUSHING auction numbers...



First the Ioniq 5







And next, the Kia EV6







Dealer auctions, an important gauge of a vehicle's market value, have painted a concerning picture for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The significant drop in their resale value within a short period has raised doubts about their long-term appeal. This downward trend has left early adopters and investors disappointed, as the initial excitement surrounding these models has failed to translate into sustained value.



The mainstream auto media played a pivotal role in building up the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 as serious contenders to Tesla's EV dominance. However, these vehicles have fallen short of the media's grand predictions. While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 possess commendable features, they have not matched Tesla's overall performance, range, and well-established charging infrastructure. The inflated claims made by the media have led to a disconnect between expectations and reality, leaving consumers and investors disillusioned.



In addition to the decline in resale value, the general public's response to EVs has not aligned with the media hype surrounding them. Despite considerable efforts to promote EV adoption, the reality is that the majority of consumers have yet to fully embrace electric vehicles. Concerns about range anxiety, limited charging infrastructure, and higher upfront costs continue to deter widespread EV adoption. The disparity between media-driven hype and public sentiment highlights the need for a more balanced and realistic assessment of EVs' market potential.



So tell us Spies...Does this surprise you? And have you noticed all of our competitors have not said WORD ONE about this?



WHY? Because so many in the mainstream car media report not based on the reality of what customers want or give them info to IMPROVE their car knowledge to help them make SMARTER buying decisions. But based off of their own hopes that their ideologies succeed. At WHATEVER the cost to the average person.



Discuss...





