One of the first things we thought of when the Cybertruck debuted and saw the crazy performance was why would anyone spend the same or MORE money for something like Wrangler 392, RAM TRX, Ford Raptor R, Challenger Hellcat, on and on.



This is quite a test when you see the twist and the the winner was handicapped and STILL won.



WATCH the winner DUST the other!











HOLY SHIT!@elonmusk and the team at @tesla have delivered a hardcore smackdown to gas-powered trucks.



The @cybertruck beats the @Ford Raptor R on dirt…



While the Raptor is on pavement!



The Cybertruck also costs less, tows more, has greater payload, cheaper to maintain, and… pic.twitter.com/kI9g69GE6U — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) December 9, 2023