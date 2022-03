This economy is spiraling into chaos with gas prices being one of the linchpins. Thieves are now going UNDER vehicles and drilling into tanks to get gas.



Not only does it suck to lose 100+ dollars worth of fuel but then you need a tow and the tank CANNOT be fixed. So get ready to spend ANOTHER GRAND to get a new one installed!



Have you heard of this in your area or has it happened to you or someone you know??







I have a locking gas cap on order, but that won't be enough if thieves are drilling directly into gas tanks. And the danger of driving your car not realizing that this has happened is a concern. https://t.co/habCUph34J — Hillchick (@Hillchick2) March 16, 2022