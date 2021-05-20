DRIVEN: 2021 Acura TLX Delivers On The Street, Just Don't Ask It To Perform On The Track

The 2021 Acura TLX has inspired mixed reactions from our staff so far. It earned a Motor Authority Best Car to Buy nomination on the strength of its chassis improvements, styling, and strong turbo-4. On the other hand, it prompted another editor to call it a “missed chance for greatness” thanks to a complicated multimedia system and a lack of balance. We do all agree on one thing though: the Type S is the TLX that we’ve really been waiting to drive. It certainly looks the part of a luxury sport sedan, with that fetching profile augmented by Type S-specific quad exhaust outlets, a front splitter and rear diffuser, a new diamond pentagon grille with more outlets for additional cooling, and blacked out headlights. It turns up the aggression on the TLX’s styling in a tasteful way, building on what was a good looking sedan to make it a great looking one. It also gets exclusive paint and interior colors, Tiger Eye Pearl and Orchid, which feature light gray fabric and black suede inserts on the seats.



Read Article