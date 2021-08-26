DRIVEN: 2021 Buick Envision Avenir - Better Than The Sum Of It's Parts

There's a litany of compact crossovers for sale these days. Nearly every automaker that sells cars in the United States offers one, and, as a matter of fact, they're the only thing Buick sells. The 2021 Buick Envision is the brand's compact offering, and while you might argue Buick itself could enjoy a bit more love from North American buyers, you shouldn't discount the Envision solely based on that. Sitting below the larger Enclave but above the smaller Encore and Encore GX, the Envision shares a platform with the Cadillac XT4 and is a handsome, no-nonsense crossover that checks all the boxes: It's comfortable, powerful, and a good value. For the majority of buyers, a car doesn't need to offer much more than that.





