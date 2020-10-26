DRIVEN: 2021 Genesis G80 Takes On The Elite, But How Does It Stack Up In The Real World?

Genesis has one of the best lineups of any luxury manufacturer at the moment.

That's bold to say considering the alternatives – but look at the product. The latest G90 is a full-sized hit, the GV80 (which we drove last week) wowed us in our early impression, and the G70 was a standout from the start – now it looks even better with the brand's new look.

As for the 2021 Genesis G80, it follows the same blueprint: thoughtful styling, heaps of luxury, and lots of standard safety. This once innocuous and often overlooked mid-sizer is now a real competitor in a very tough segment. And after spending a week with it, we’re well convinced that the G80 is the very best car that Genesis makes – in fact, it could be the best option in the entire class.



