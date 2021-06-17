DRIVEN: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L - Is It Up To The Task Of Taking On The Luxury SUVs?

It's not an overstatement to say that the only things of value in the American part of Stellantis are Ram trucks and the Jeep family. Hell, it wouldn't have been out of line to say that about FCA. Or Chrysler Corporation. Or DaimlerChrysler. And if you go back far enough, Jeep was the only thing of value in American Motors. Jeep's importance isn't so shocking, but that it arrived in such a position selling only two-row SUVs is. For 2021, Jeep is finally addressing two of the most glaring gaps in its lineup with the Grand Cherokee L and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. While we're more excited about the latter products, it's fair to say the Grand Cherokee L is the most important, introducing the bones of the next-gen Grand Cherokee and giving Jeep an entry in a segment where three-rowers account for 75 percent of sales.



