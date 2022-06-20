DRIVEN: 2022 Bronco Raptor, Is It A True Off Road SUV?

Talk of a Bronco Raptor arrived before the new Ford Bronco itself. It wasn't just inevitable that Ford would put the high-performance team on the case for a desert-running version of the full-size SUV; it was essential. The original Bronco was desert running before it was called desert running. As far as history can tell, the first organized off-road race was just outside of Hemet, California, and in that race was Rod Hall, who went on to take a victory at the Baja 1000 in the Bronco in 1968 - one of several victories for the Bronco in the early days of competitive off-road events. As a desert runner, the Bronco is legendary, so there are high expectations for a high-performance factory version. The good news is that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor delivers. You think your Lamborghini Urus is a super-SUV? That's not a super SUV, this is a super SUV.



